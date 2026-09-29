Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Ireland soccer coach says team yet to decide what to do at second Israel match

By AFP Today, 4:02 pm
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Ireland's soccer players bow their heads as the Israeli national anthem plays before their UEFA Nations League match in Debrecen, Hungary, September 27, 2026. (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)
Ireland's soccer players bow their heads as the Israeli national anthem plays before their UEFA Nations League match in Debrecen, Hungary, September 27, 2026. (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

DUBLIN, Ireland — Ireland has yet to decide how it will approach its second Nations League match against Israel, coach Heimir Hallgrimsson says in comments reported by Irish media today.

The remarks emerge two days after Ireland beat Israel 3-0 in Hungary following a turbulent build-up in which the squad voted to fulfill the fixture despite unease among players over the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“We haven’t decided what we will do 100 percent,” Hallgrimsson says when asked about the return fixture, according to Irish media.

“When we get home tonight, we’ll give them a day off tomorrow to go home, and share a day with their families and friends and loved ones, and then we’ll come back and prepare for the Austria game.

“Hopefully we can finish that one and take a discussion.”

Hallgrimsson says that there were differing views within his squad.

“All I can say is I think we are all uncomfortable, number one,” he says.

“Number two, we have different opinions, and we should allow people to have different opinions. It’s not one opinion that’s right, and all the others are wrong.”

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