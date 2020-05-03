Welfare Ministry reports 4 domestic violence-related suicides since start of pandemic

A Welfare Ministry official updates a Knesset panel that there have been four deaths by suicide of individuals involved in cases of domestic violence since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welfare Ministry’s point man on domestic violence Hagai Moyal specifies that the four individuals were two men and two women.

The chairwoman of the Knesset’s Welfare Committee, Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman, criticizes Moyal and his office for not laying out a campaign against domestic violence in the Arab sector in addition to the Jewish one.