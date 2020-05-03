Rare whale shark spotted in Eilat

A rare whale shark was spotted this morning swimming amid the coral reefs off the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

The sighting comes a year after a specimen of the whale shark, the world’s largest fish, was last seen in the area.

Whale sharks, which can reach 15 meters (50 feet) in length, weigh up to 34 tons (68,000 pounds) and live for 80 years, are not dangerous to humans.

Whale sharks are filter feeders, skimming plankton and small fish close to the surface and traveling great distances to find food. Their presence is seen as an indicator of healthy plankton populations.