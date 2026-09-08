Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Netanyahu taps right-wing pundit Bardugo, ex-Labor MK Goldschmidt for final Likud slots

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:43 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Jacob Bardugo at the White House in Washington, DC, ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on July 7, 2025. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Jacob Bardugo at the White House in Washington, DC, ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on July 7, 2025. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taps close confidant Jacob Bardugo, a commentator on the pro-Netanyahu Channel 14, and former Labor MK Eli Goldschmidt for his final two reserved spots on the Likud Knesset slate.

Goldschmidt, a former Labor MK, underwent a political “transformation” following the October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel and now supports Netanyahu and Likud, according to the party.

Bardugo, a longtime Netanyahu associate, takes the eighth and final slot that Netanyahu was given to fill with candidates of his choosing and will be placed 11th on the overall Likud slate.

According to Hebrew media reports, Bardugo is seeking the justice portfolio, an ambition he has explicitly expressed in the past.

With Bardugo and Goldschmidt’s selections, Netanyahu has now filled all eight of his discretionary slots.

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