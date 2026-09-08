Communications minister slams High Court over Second Authority decision, vows to restrict court after election

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi slams the High Court of Justice over its decision to annul government appointments to the Second Authority commercial broadcaster regulator, and calls on the Knesset to convene and declare that the court does not have the authority to cancel legislation or “take government authorities into its hands.”

Karhi as minister was central to the appointments process of three Second Authority members, including its chair, that the High Court ruled today were invalid.

“The High Court of Justice continues to trample the law, undermine the will of the people, and arrogate to itself powers that were never granted to it,” says Karhi.

“In the next term, God willing, we will complete the fundamental reform of the judicial system, restore the balance between the branches of government, and return power to the people and their elected representatives,” he adds, in reference to plans by the coalition to restrict the High Court’s power of judicial review over legislation and government decisions.