High Court set to hear petitions to bar Netanyahu, coalition deal

North Korea fired multiple gunshots towards the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul’s military says.

The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance yesterday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after a near three-week absence from the public eye that triggered intense speculation about his health.

A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) says in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South’s side.

“Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual,” Seoul says.

— AFP