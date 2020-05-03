Likud lawyer to high court: Don’t block the will of the people

Representatives speaking in favor of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tell the High Court of justice that it must not “intervene in the democratic process” by overturning the will of the people.

An attorney for the Likud party insists that “the entire process” of selecting a prime minister, from the voters’ choices on election day to the MKs’ recommendations to the presidential appointment, “is a constitutional process, not an administrative one. It’s inappropriate for the court to intervene in the constitutional judgment of the people and the Members of Knesset.”

Attorney Avital Sompolinsky, representing the Knesset’s legal department, says that the court should “adopt the view that it can enter this sensitive and deeply politicized arena only in the most extreme cases.”

“This decision is so political and complex, touching on the relationship between the Knesset and the government,” she stresses.