Russia reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in new daily high
Russia reports more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus infections, the first time the country’s daily tally reached five figures.
More than half of the 10,633 new cases reported are in Moscow, where concern is rising about whether the capital’s medical facilities will be overwhelmed.
Russia has recorded more than 134,000 coronavirus infections overall and 1,420 deaths.
— AFP
Rivlin asks to restart visits for state-run hostel residents with disabilities
President Reuven Rivlin has asks Health Minister Yaakov Litzman consider allowing visits by family members to those with physical and mental disabilities living in hostels operated by the state or on its behalf.
“I ask you to take into account the genuine crisis that may be created among those with disabilities who are cut off from their families,” the president writes in a letter to Litzman.
“It is very possible that the severe psychological implications of this kind of isolation justifies a relaxation of the policy of limitations on visits, or at least a clearer distinction between those in risk groups and those for whom isolation is a greater danger to them,” he adds.
Iran to reopen many mosques as lockdown eases
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says mosques will reopen across large parts of the country tomorrow, after they were closed in early March amid the Middle East’s deadliest novel coronavirus outbreak.
Rouhani says 132 counties, around one third of the country’s administrative divisions, would “reopen their mosques as of tomorrow.”
“Social distancing is more important than collective prayer,” he adds, arguing that Islam considers safety obligatory, while praying in mosques is only “recommended.”
The targeted counties are “low-risk,” Rouhani says in a televised meeting of the country’s virus taskforce.
— AFP
AG’s office argues no legal impediment to indicted Netanyahu forming next coalition
Speaking at the opening of the High Court hearing on whether Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government while under indictment, Anar Helman, representing the Attorney General’s Office, says that there is no legal obstacle despite “serious crimes of personal integrity.”
“The main consideration that must be taken into account is the realization of the voters’ will. This is the democratic system,” Helman says, arguing that the law differentiates between a prime minister and a minister, who is not allowed to serve under indictment, due to the fact that the prime minister is elected by the people.
“The fact that a person has been indicted for serious crimes of personal integrity does not prevent the Knesset members from recommending him to assemble the government. The Attorney General’s Office believes that there is no impediment that Knesset Member Netanyahu will form the next government,” Helman adds.
— Raoul Wootliff
Mandelblit said set to assume role of acting state attorney
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will take on the duties of acting state attorney for the coming months amid a freeze on senior appointments and following a row with the outgoing attorney, Hebrew media reports.
Acting State Attorney Dan Eldad’s tenure expires tomorrow. On Thursday, the High Court issued a temporary injunction preventing a three-month extension of his term, which Justice Minister Amir Ohana had been expected to announce. The court issued the ruling in response to a petition by a group of lawyers who said it was “unreasonable” for the justice minister to extend the controversial Eldad’s tenure during a transitional government.
Mandelblit initially opposed Eldad’s appointment, seeing him as unsuited for the post, but ultimately acquiesced to Ohana’s decision. He has, however, since entered into an unprecedented quarrel with Eldad, reportedly convinced he and Ohana are bent on ousting him from his post, possibly at the behest of Netanyahu.
Tel Aviv pride parade postponed amid coronavirus fears
Tel Aviv’s annual Pride parade, as well as Pride parades in Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba, will not take place in June as planned due to efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announce.
Last year, some 250,000 people took part in the Tel Aviv event with the annual parade coming as the culmination of more than 45 Pride-related events across the country. Numerous virtual events will instead be taking place this year, organizers say.
Despite the cancellations, organizers say they are “hopeful” that Pride parades can take place in the summer at a later date.
High Court opens deliberations on petition to bar Netanyahu from forming gov’t
The High Court of Justice opens deliberations on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government while under indictment.
Due to limitations on reporters being present in the courtroom, the hearings are being livestreamed.
The veteran premier has been charged with accepting improper gifts and illegally trading favors in exchange for favorable media coverage. He denies wrongdoing and his trial is set to start May 24. Israeli law bars an indicted person from serving as an ordinary cabinet minister, but does not compel a criminally-charged prime minister to leave office.
The complication regarding Netanyahu is that he is not currently an ordinary prime minister. He has been serving as the caretaker head of a transitional government through grinding political deadlock.
According to some interpretations of Israeli law, that makes Netanyahu merely a candidate to become prime minister.
— Raoul Wootliff
Coronavirus death toll rises to 230; new daily infections dive below 50
The Health Ministry announces that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 16,193, an increase of just 41 over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March.
The country’s death toll from COVID-19 stands at 230, up only three since yesterday.
According to the Health Ministry, 103 people infected with COVID-19 are in serious condition, 82 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 66 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
So far, 9,634 people have recovered from the virus, while 6,363 are still sick.
IDF detains 5 people trying to enter Israel from Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces says it has detained five people who tried to cross into Israel from Lebanon overnight.
A military spokesperson says they appeared to be migrants looking for work.
“The suspects were caught as they tried to cross the security fence,” the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Education Ministry says 80% of state schools open
The Education Ministry says that 80 percent of elementary schools in the state-run (mamlachti) system have opened this morning.
Students in first through third grades were given a “festive welcome” while following Health Ministry regulations obligating various social distancing and hygiene stipulations, the Education Ministry says in a statement.
“The ministry is continuing to monitor what is happening on the ground,” the statement adds.
The numbers do not include schools in the Arab community, which has announced that it will not reopen schools this week at all.
Elementary schools were given the green light Friday to bring back students in first through third grades, but despite the go-ahead, numerous cities and local authorities said they would delay a return to classrooms amid growing dissatisfaction over the government’s handling of the matter, with unclear rules in place and unanswered questions about technical aspects of the school openings.
North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border
North Korea fired multiple gunshots towards the South in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul’s military says.
The rare exchange of gunfire comes following the reappearance yesterday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after a near three-week absence from the public eye that triggered intense speculation about his health.
A South Korean guard post was hit by several shots from the North, the joint chiefs of staff (JCS) says in a statement, adding no casualties were reported on the South’s side.
“Our military responded with two rounds of gunfire and a warning announcement according to our manual,” Seoul says.
— AFP
High Court set to hear petitions to bar Netanyahu and coalition deal
The High Court of Justice is set this morning to consider whether to block the coalition government agreed upon between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz, a case that could force another election.
Netanyahu, in power since 2009, and the ex-military chief Gantz, faced off in three inconclusive elections in less than a year. With neither man able to form a viable governing coalition in Israel’s deeply divided 120-seat parliament, they agreed to a power-sharing deal last month, saying they aimed to avert a fourth vote opposed across the political spectrum.
Eight separate petitions to be examined by the High Court seek to declare the deal illegal, including one from former Gantz ally Yair Lapid, head of the opposition party Yesh Atid.
Crucially, the court will today consider whether Netanyahu can serve while under indictment, and tomorrow whether the deal is legal.
The hearings will be livestreamed.
— with AFP
Parents, kids and schools still awaiting government guidelines
Guidelines on returning to school from the Education and Health ministries that were slated to be published late Saturday have still not materialized, minutes before the first bell rings, punctuating a process that has beset by allegations of chaotic and rushed decision-making.
Nearly half a million schoolchildren are set to return to their classes today for the first time in seven weeks following an unprecedented shutdown, though confusion about the guidelines and fears of a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus mean that many will be spending another day at home.
Elementary schools were given the green light Friday to bring back students in first through third grades, but despite the go-ahead, numerous cities and local authorities said they would delay a return to classrooms amid growing dissatisfaction over the government’s handling of the matter, with unclear rules in place and unanswered questions about technical aspects of the school openings.
Among towns saying they will not open schools today are Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Haifa, Beersheba, Ramat Hasharon, Bnei Brak, parts of Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh, Rehovot, Acre, Ashkelon, Safed, Karmiel, Kiryat Malachi and Kiryat Gat.
Additionally, the entire Arab community will not reopen schools this week at all.
