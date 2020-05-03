Iran warns of nuclear deal ‘death’ if arms embargo extended

A top Iranian official warns that a nuclear deal the US withdrew unilaterally from would “die forever” if an arms embargo on Tehran is extended.

The United States is campaigning to extend the ban on selling conventional weapons to Iran, which is set to be progressively lifted as of October.

The ban’s lifting is part of a 2015 United Nations Security Council resolution that blessed the nuclear accord reached between Iran and world powers.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, tweets that the nuclear deal “will die forever” by “circumventing 2231 Resolution & continuing Iran’s illegal weapons sanction.”

He also questions what would Iran’s EU partners to the deal do in such a case.

“What will #EU do: Save dignity & support multilateralism or accept humiliation & help unilateralism?” Shamkhani says.

