UNICEF calls for Mideast countries to reinstitute polio, measles vaccinations

The Bat Yam Regional Labor Court gives the El Al Airline the go-ahead to pull NIS 105 million from its employee pension and compensation fund in order to help cover its costs and avoid collapse after its activities ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

El Al had initially asked to have NIS 354 million of its NIS 413 million fund freed up for use.

The final figure marked a compromise reached between El Al, the Finance Ministry and the Histadrut labor federation.

The decision comes as El Al’s employees, most of them now on unpaid leave after the airline stopped nearly all its flights beginning in March, protested that the company’s owners and management were forcing the workers to shoulder the burden of the crisis.