Tel Aviv pride parade postponed amid coronavirus fears

Tel Aviv’s annual Pride parade, as well as Pride parades in Jerusalem, Haifa and Beersheba, will not take place in June as planned due to efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announce.

Last year, some 250,000 people took part in the Tel Aviv event with the annual parade coming as the culmination of more than 45 Pride-related events across the country. Numerous virtual events will instead be taking place this year, organizers say.

Despite the cancellations, organizers say they are “hopeful” that Pride parades can take place in the summer at a later date.