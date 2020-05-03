On World Press Freedom Day, Trump reiterates claim that American media ‘enemy of people’

The Lebanese military says it detained five Sudanese citizens near the border with Israel and was questioning them.

The announcement comes hours after the Israeli military said it detained the five on suspicion they were trying to infiltrate the heavily-guarded border. Israeli media said the five were job seekers who were returned to Lebanon in coordination with the United Nations.

A spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon says they are looking into the case with the parties without elaborating.

