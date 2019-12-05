Lapid: Submarine case will reach Netanyahu eventually

Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid says the charges announced Thursday in the Case 3000 submarine scandal are only the beginning, predicting the case will soon reach the prime minister.

“Netanyahu will need to tell a court how people so close to him got millions in the submarine deal,” he says. “If Netanyahu knew what was happening, the probe will reach him too. If not and it happened behind his back, it’s another reason,” he cannot continue to serve.

Authorities have taken pains to note that Netanyahu is not a suspect in the case, which has ensnared several aides, a former Navy head, and the prime minister’s former lawyer and current cousin.