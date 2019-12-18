Mass protests erupt across Poland over plan to punish judges

Protesters in Poland gather in large numbers across the country to denounce legislation being pushed by the populist ruling party that would give the government the power to fire judges.

The protesters voice fears that the legislation, if passed, will mark an end to the separation of powers, and be the most dangerous blow to the young democracy’s foundations since the right-wing party, Law and Justice, came to power in 2015.

They also warn that it will add to Poland’s marginalization in the European Union and possibly even lead to its eventual departure from the 28-country bloc.

People chant “free courts!” as they gather in front of the parliament in Warsaw and at court buildings in cities across the nation of 38 million people, including Katowice, Krakow, Wroclaw, Olsztyn, Bialystok and Poznan.

“With this law, the Polish authorities are attempting to remove what little remains of judicial independence in Poland,” Amnesty International says.

— AP