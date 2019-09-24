More rotation offers than you can shake a hand at

There are several reports pushing various options being bandied about for a rotational premiership as part of unity talks between Likud and Blue and White.

Channel 13 reports that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested he go first in a rotation, but Blue and White head Benny Gantz will get more time at the helm in return — up to three years.

Ynet reports that the sides have agreed that whoever is prime minister first will give up on control of two of three senior portfolios: Foreign Affairs, Treasury or Defense.

Walla reports that Likud has suggested that the right-wing bloc be forced to split among itself an equal number of portfolios as Blue and White gets.

The Kan public broadcaster, meanwhile, reports that Likud sources believe Gantz is open to serving under Netanyahu in a rotation deal, despite all his promises to the contrary.