Mueller told Barr his summary caused ‘confusion’

Istanbul police detains dozens of people who were trying to hold a May Day rally in the city center in defiance of a protest ban.

Some 127 people were detained attempting to make their way to an unauthorized demonstration at Taksim Square, a traditional focal point of protest in the city, according to Istanbul police, who barricaded nearby roads including the bustling Istiklal Avenue.

Protesters were pinned roughly to police vehicles during the arrests, AFP correspondents said, while tourists in the area were also subjected to baggage searches.

The annual workers’ holiday is often marked by confrontation between demonstrators and police.

— AFP