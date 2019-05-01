On eve of Holocaust Day, EU says fighting anti-Semitism ‘more urgent than ever’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticizes the United States for seeking to blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

“The United States is supporting the biggest terrorist in our region, and that is Israel,” Zarif tells reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha.

“Trying to designate others as terrorists, the United States (is) not in a position, theoretically and practically, to start naming others as terrorist organizations,” he says when asked about US President Donald Trump’s bid to designate the Brotherhood as a terrorist group.

“We reject any attempt by the United States in this regard,” Zarif says.

The Brotherhood, a nearly century-old Islamist movement born in Egypt with pockets of support across the Arab world, was designated a terrorist organization by Cairo after the military in 2013 ousted Mohamed Morsi, a democratically elected president with roots in the movement.

In April, the US declared Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards a “foreign terrorist organization.”

— AFP