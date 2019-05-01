Iran: US ‘in no position’ to declare Brotherhood terrorists while supporting Israel

US Attorney General Bill Barr faces tough questions in the Senate after the explosive revelation that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had objected to his downplaying of the Russia investigation report’s allegations against President Donald Trump.

Barr is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee amid an uproar over revelations that Mueller felt that Barr, in declaring in late March that the Russia report cleared Trump of wrongdoing, had misrepresented the evidence and conclusions of the nearly two-year investigation.

Three days after Barr’s March 24 summary of the report allowed Trump to declare that he was completely exonerated, Mueller wrote that his summary generated “public confusion” about the report’s results.

Attorney General Barr testifies to Senate Judiciary Committee on Mueller report https://t.co/EOBSxqxIJ9 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 1, 2019

Barr’s four-page summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance,” of the investigation’s conclusions, the letter said.

The 448-page report, finally released on April 18, said it did not find evidence that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russians interfering in the 2016 presidential election.