In Holocaust Day remarks, Netanyahu calls to ramp up pressure on Iran

A large brushfire breaks out in the Eshkol region of southern Israel, with suspicions that it was caused by a balloon-borne incendiary device from the nearby Gaza Strip, officials say.

The blaze began in a field between the Eshkol National Park and Kibbutz Urim, spreading throughout the grasslands and into a wooded area, according to Fire and Rescue Department Eli Cohen.

“The teams are working together to get control over the fire and prevent it from spreading,” Cohen says.

With the summer months around the corner, incendiary balloons will become an effective tool for militant border units in #Gaza. A fire started from an incendiary balloon near the #Gaza border this evening in #Israel. pic.twitter.com/ppTndF9pAU — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) May 1, 2019

Throughout the day, Palestinians launched dozens of incendiary devices, carried by balloons, into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. However, it is not immediately clear if the Eshkol fire was sparked by one of these objects.

“At this point, the cause of the fire is not known. We will only know after a check by fire investigators,” a spokesperson for the Eshkol region says.

— Judah Ari Gross