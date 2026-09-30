Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Huckabee says US even more proud to call Israel a ‘true partner’ after thwarted hijacking

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:58 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says, “We thank God and breathe a deep sigh of relief that the passengers of flydubai FZ1073 are now safely in
Israel.

“Their heroism in the face of terror averted catastrophe,” he tweets. “Israel endures because its people refuse to surrender. And tonight we are even more proud to call this extraordinary nation our true partner.”

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