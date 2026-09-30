Huckabee says US even more proud to call Israel a ‘true partner’ after thwarted hijacking
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says, “We thank God and breathe a deep sigh of relief that the passengers of flydubai FZ1073 are now safely in
Israel.
“Their heroism in the face of terror averted catastrophe,” he tweets. “Israel endures because its people refuse to surrender. And tonight we are even more proud to call this extraordinary nation our true partner.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Israeli who stopped flydubai plane from nosediving credits TV show Air Disasters for teaching him how to act
- ‘Life is stronger than everything, and we decided to fight for it,’ says one of the Israelis who subdued flydubai copilot
- Flydubai captain seriously wounded by his copilot identified as Indian national
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