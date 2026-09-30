FM Sa’ar speaks with Emirati counterpart, both agree to cooperate against ‘extremist elements’
Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke a short while ago with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the attempted hijacking of the flydubai plane this morning, the Foreign Ministry says.
During the “warm” conversation, the two expressed “a mutual determination to strengthen relations between the countries at all levels and to cooperate against extremist elements seeking to harm security and undermine stability in the region,” the ministry says in a statement.
Sa’ar updated his Emirati counterpart on the return of the Israeli passengers, and Nayhan told him he was pleased that they all had returned home safely, the ministry adds.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Huckabee says US even more proud to call Israel a ‘true partner’ after thwarted hijacking
- Israeli who stopped flydubai plane from nosediving credits TV show Air Disasters for teaching him how to act
- ‘Life is stronger than everything, and we decided to fight for it,’ says one of the Israelis who subdued flydubai copilot
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