May Day clashes seen in Sweden, Denmark, France

Police have briefly clashed with protesters in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, and in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, as May Day rallies were being held.

In Sweden, protesters threw cobblestones and fireworks at police as they were being kept away from reaching a rally by a neo-Nazi movement that had received official permission to march.

In Copenhagen, helmeted police circled their vans around a group of hooded people in black who were shouting anti-police slogans, trying to keep them away from other May Day demonstrations.

A handful of people were detained in both countries.

Black block protestors are getting violent in #Paris and tear gas is being used a lot. #MayDay most #GiletsJaunes left before it was being getting violent. pic.twitter.com/jybA8jGF0x — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) May 1, 2019

The heaviest May Day clashes in Europe took place in France, where police clashed with stone-throwing protesters as tens of thousands of people started marching in Paris on Wednesday under tight security. More than 200 arrests were made.

— AP