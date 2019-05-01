Pompeo says US military action in Venezuela ‘possible’

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
May Day clashes seen in Sweden, Denmark, France
Police have briefly clashed with protesters in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city, and in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, as May Day rallies were being held.
In Sweden, protesters threw cobblestones and fireworks at police as they were being kept away from reaching a rally by a neo-Nazi movement that had received official permission to march.
In Copenhagen, helmeted police circled their vans around a group of hooded people in black who were shouting anti-police slogans, trying to keep them away from other May Day demonstrations.
A handful of people were detained in both countries.
Black block protestors are getting violent in #Paris and tear gas is being used a lot. #MayDay most #GiletsJaunes left before it was being getting violent. pic.twitter.com/jybA8jGF0x
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁ (@sotiridi) May 1, 2019
The heaviest May Day clashes in Europe took place in France, where police clashed with stone-throwing protesters as tens of thousands of people started marching in Paris on Wednesday under tight security. More than 200 arrests were made.
— AP
Friends launch crowdfunding drive to help Ansbacher family
A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the family of Ori Ansbacher, the Israeli teen who was raped and murdered by a Palestinian man in February.
Friends who launched the campaign told Hebrew-language news outlets the family from the West Bank settlement of Tekoa has been struggling to cope with the trauma in the aftermath of their daughter’s murder.
As of Wednesday afternoon, supporters donated over a half a million shekels to the Ansbachers.
They said that Ori’s mother, Na’ah Ansbacher, has not been able to return to work as a education consultant since the murder. The family has four other young children.
“In recent weeks, the economic instability that stemmed from this horrible case… has grown,” Uri Schechter tells Yedioth Ahronoth. “Na’ah tells us that she is extremely anxious and isn’t sleeping at night.”
“We felt that we had to do something, and we [set this up] to alleviate some of the stress and difficulties that come with coping with this great loss,” he says.
Arafat Irfaiya has been charged with terror offenses in Ansbacher’s murder. Two weeks ago, Israeli security forces demolished his home in the West Bank city of Hebron.
On Tuesday, Jerusalem District Court ordered Irfaiya to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.
Pompeo says US military action in Venezuela ‘possible’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the administration of President Donald Trump is prepared to take military action to stem the crisis in Venezuela.
“The president has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent. Military action is possible. If that’s what’s required, that’s what the United States will do,” Pompeo says on Fox Business Network.
Iran: US ‘in no position’ to declare Brotherhood terrorists while supporting Israel
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticizes the United States for seeking to blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist group.
“The United States is supporting the biggest terrorist in our region, and that is Israel,” Zarif tells reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha.
“Trying to designate others as terrorists, the United States (is) not in a position, theoretically and practically, to start naming others as terrorist organizations,” he says when asked about US President Donald Trump’s bid to designate the Brotherhood as a terrorist group.
“We reject any attempt by the United States in this regard,” Zarif says.
The Brotherhood, a nearly century-old Islamist movement born in Egypt with pockets of support across the Arab world, was designated a terrorist organization by Cairo after the military in 2013 ousted Mohamed Morsi, a democratically elected president with roots in the movement.
In April, the US declared Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards a “foreign terrorist organization.”
— AFP
Scuffles break out at May Day rally in Paris
French protesters and police clash briefly in Paris as thousands of people gather for a May Day march.
Authorities fear some troublemakers could join anti-government protesters and union workers.
Police used some tear gas to control a crowd near Paris’ Montparnasse train station. AP reporters observed groups of hooded people in black shouting anti-police slogans, mixing with other protesters wearing yellow vests or waving union flags.
French authorities warned “radical activists” may join the Paris demonstration and renew scenes of violence that marked previous yellow vest protests and May Day demonstrations in the past two years.
More than 7,400 police have been deployed in Paris.
Yellow vests have joined the traditional May Day union march to show their common rejection of French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies.
— AP
Iran happy Venezuelans ‘defeated coup’
Iran expresses renewed support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as the opposition called for a huge May Day protest after armed clashes erupted in the capital Caracas.
Maduro says he had defeated an attempted coup last night led by his opponent, self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.
“We believe the constitutional government of Venezuela needs to continue,” Iranian Foreign Ninister Mohammad Javad Zarif tells reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha.
“We are happy that the people of Venezuela defeated the coup, but we continue to believe in the need for discussions as the government has suggested,” he says. “We have always encouraged intra-Venezuelan dialogue.”
Guaido, who is recognized as acting president by more than 50 governments including those of the United States and Brazil, said troops had joined his campaign to oust Maduro, who is backed by China and Russia.
— AFP
Assange sentenced to nearly a year in prison for bail breach
A British judge sentences WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012.
Judge Deborah Taylor says that Assange merits near the maximum sentence of one year because of the seriousness of his offense. She rejects his claim for leniency based on the nearly seven years he spent in the Ecuadorian Embassy.
The white-haired Assange stood impassively with his hands clasped while the sentence was read. His supporters in the public gallery chanted “Shame on you” at the judge as Assange was led away.
Assange sought asylum in the South American country’s London embassy in June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning over rape and sexual assault allegations.
Earlier, his lawyers argued that he had jumped bail because he was a “desperate man” fearing extradition to the United States.
— AP
In Holocaust Day statement, EU says fighting anti-Semitism ‘more urgent than ever’
The European Union delegation in Israel says fighting anti-Semitism and other forms of intolerance is “more urgent than ever,” in a statement issued on Holocaust Memorial Day.
In a joint statement, the 27 embassies of EU member states present in Israel say they “stand in solidarity with the people of Israel and the Jewish people around the world, in commemorating the 6 million Jews who were brutally murdered in the Holocaust.”
“On this day we reaffirm our responsibility to never forget. Time cannot erase the atrocities, nor bring solace to the survivors. The inconceivable crimes of the past can only spur us on to constantly renew our resolve to never allow these horrors to happen again.
“We are today witnessing again a rise of anti-Semitism, hatred and intolerance. The potential for evil is ever present. Upholding the values of democracy, human dignity and fundamental rights, on which the European Union was founded, are more relevant and urgent than ever,” the EU says.
“Our Union was built to respond to the Shoah and the horrors of World War II. Remembering the Holocaust and fighting anti-Semitism is our duty towards Jewish citizens in Europe and elsewhere in the world and indispensable to protect our common values.”
Israel will mark its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at sundown.
comments