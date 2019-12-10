The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
NASA says core stage of next Moon rocket now ready
NASA has completed the giant rocket that will take US astronauts back to the Moon, the space agency’s head announces, pledging the mission would take place in 2024 despite being beset by delays.
The Space Launch System (SLS) is the tallest rocket ever built at a towering 212 feet (65 meters), the equivalent of a 20-story building. It is also the most powerful, designed to reach a record-breaking speed of Mach 23 before separating from its upper stage, the Orion crew capsule.
Standing before the orange behemoth at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine calls it a “very important day” for the space agency “when we get to announce core stage complete for in fact the SLS rocket.
“We are making significant progress towards achieving that Artemis 3 mission and getting our first woman, and next man to the south pole of the Moon in 2024.”
The Artemis 1 mission will likely take off by June 2020, according to the audit report. The first test will be without crew.
— AFP
Trump calls impeachment accusation ‘ridiculous’
US President Donald Trump responds on Twitter to the Democrats decision to file articles of impeachment against him.
Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019
State prosecutors weighing charges of public servants in ‘serious corruption case’
State prosecutors inform suspects in a “serious corruption case” that they intend to indict them on a series of graft charges.
A statement from the Justice Ministry says prosecutors in the economic crimes division at the State Attorney’s Office are weighing charges of bribery, theft by a public servant, fraud, breach of trust, obstruction of justice, money laundering and tax offenses, among others.
“According to suspicions, public servants at a security body took bribes from companies that deal with selling equipment to security bodies and from their owners, in exchange for which they would advance,” the statement says.
Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump
US House Democrats announce two articles of impeachment charging US President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The charges unveiled Tuesday stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.
— AP
Poll: Most Israelis think Gantz better suited for PM than Netanyahu
More Israelis believe Blue and White chief Benny Gantz is better suited to be prime minister than incumbent premier Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a new poll published Tuesday by the Walla news site.
According to the survey, 38 percent of Israelis think Gantz is best suited to be prime minister, while 37% say Netanyahu is better for the role. Sixteen percent said neither of them, while 9% did not know.
Netanyahu has consistently beat out Gantz in polls for suitability to be prime minister, though a survey from before April’s elections gave the Blue and White head a slight lead over the premier.
11 jailed over 2017 Saint Petersburg metro bombing
A Russian court on Tuesday sentences 11 people to terms including life in prison after finding them guilty of a deadly bomb attack on the Saint Petersburg metro in 2017.
Abror Azimov, a 29-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, is sentenced by a military court in Russia’s second biggest city to life in prison for organizing and participating in a terrorist group.
Ten other people who are also from Central Asia are sentenced to between 19 and 28 years in prison.
All have denied the charges, and said they were tortured.
Shokhista Karimova, 48, pounds the glass of the courtroom cage and cries “let me go” after she is handed a 20-year term.
The bomb blast in April 2017 killed 15 people in the Saint Petersburg metro and wounded dozens more.
The alleged perpetrator, Akbarjon Djalilov, a 22-year-old from Kyrgyzstan, died in the attack.
— AFP
Marie Frederiksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61
Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61, her management agency says Tuesday.
Frederiksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s.
The Dimberg Jernberg agency says Frederiksson died Monday “of the consequences of a long illness.”
It “is with great sorrow that we must inform you that one of greatest and most-loved artists is gone,” the firm says.
Fredriksson became ill in 2002 and was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She underwent radiation treatment and had continued health problems.
Frederiksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.
— AP
Israeli student hospitalized after attack in Paris metro
An Israeli student was assaulted on Monday night in the Paris metro, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
The report says there are suspicions the man was attacked after the perpetrators overheard him speaking on his phone in Hebrew.
He has been hospitalized.
Angry residents attack Lebanese municipality headquarters
Angry residents attack the municipality headquarters in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Tuesday, smashing windows and setting a room on fire, an outburst of violence that came after a house collapsed overnight in the area, killing two siblings.
A large military force is sent to the site to deal with the violence. It is not immediately clear what had caused the house to collapse. The two killed were a 19-year-old woman and her older brother, according to local media.
Tripoli has witnessed some of the largest protests since nationwide demonstrations broke out on October 17 against widespread corruption and mismanagement. The protesters have since transitioned to demand an end to the rule of the political elite that has run the country following the 1975-90 civil war.
Residents tell the local LBC TV station that the collapse was the result of negligence, saying that the municipality has repeatedly ignored calls by the owners to renovate the old house. Their claims could not be immediately confirmed.
— AP
Ivanka, Mnuchin, to take part in Qatar forum
Ivanka Trump will take part in an international conference in Qatar this week, along with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Washington says on Tuesday.
Ivanka, the senior White House adviser and daughter of the US president, “will participate in the forum’s programming and meet with government and business leaders regarding key economic objectives,” a US Treasury statement says.
The annual Doha Forum conference, which draws an array of regional and global policymakers, will be held this year on December 14 and 15.
In 2017, Ivanka accompanied her father to Saudi Arabia on his first trip abroad as president. The kingdom and the United Arab Emirates at the time pledged $100 million to a women’s business fund she supported.
The US Treasury added that Mnuchin will discuss with counterparts “national security initiatives to combat terrorism and illicit finance.”
Washington and Doha have long been allies and Qatar is home to Washington’s largest Middle East military base.
— AFP
Australia denies snubbing Israelis at UN over Leifer case
A spokesman for the Australian embassy denies a report that its UN delegation refused to participate in an Israeli-organized event in Geneva to raise awareness of child sex abuse.
The Haaretz daily reported on Sunday that Australia had snubbed Israel in the backdrop of its frustration over the protracted legal proceedings to extradite alleged sex offender Malka Leifer, which have dragged on for over five years.
“The media report is incorrect. Australia’s delegation in Geneva did attend the Israeli-led event ‘Preventing Sexual Abuse of Children,” a spokesperson for the embassy tells The Times of Israel in a statement.
“Australia maintains a strong and determined interest in the extradition of Ms. Malka Leifer from Israel to Australia, to face allegations of child sex abuse in Australian courts.”
— Jacob Magid
Chile military plane missing with 38 on way to Antarctica
Chile’s air force lost radio contact with a transport plane carrying 38 people on a flight Monday evening to the country’s base in Antarctica, and authorities indicated several hours later that they were not optimistic about the aircraft’s fate.
The military said earlier that it had declared an alert and activated search and rescue teams.
The C-130 Hercules carried 17 crew members and 21 passengers, including three civilians. The personnel were to check on a floating fuel supply line and other equipment at the Chilean base.
President Sebastián Piñera said via Twitter that he was with his defense and interior ministers at the air force headquarters, monitoring developments.
In a statement early Tuesday, the air force said the plane had not been heard from in more than seven hours and likely would have run out of fuel around 12:40 a.m.
— AP
Death toll in New Zealand eruption rises to 6; 8 others presumed dead
The death toll from New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption rises to six late Tuesday, after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.
“Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruption on Whakaari/White Island, bringing the official toll to six,” a police statement says.
Eight more people who remain missing are presumed dead after the volcano erupted Monday.
— AFP
Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday.
Democratic leaders say Trump put US elections and national security at risk when he asked Ukraine to investigate his rivals, including Joe Biden.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined during an event Monday evening to discuss the articles or the coming announcement. Details were shared by multiple people familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity.
When asked if she has enough votes to impeach the Republican president, the Democratic leader said she would let House lawmakers vote their conscience.
“On an issue like this, we don’t count the votes. People will just make their voices known on it,” Pelosi said at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council. “I haven’t counted votes, nor will I.”
The outcome, though, appears increasingly set as the House prepares to vote, as it has only three times in history against a US president.
Trump spent part of the day tweeting against the impeachment proceedings, but did not immediately respond late Monday. The president and his allies have railed against the “absurd” proceedings.
— AP
Sa’ar takes swipe at Netanyahu, criticizes West Bank policies
Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, who is challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the party leadership, berates the premier, during a visit to the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar.
He criticizes the government led by Netanyahu for failing to raze the village amid international pressure, despite receiving court approval to do so.
“The future of Judea and Samaria will be determined with actions, not words,” says Sa’ar, using the biblical name for the West Bank. “Evacuate Khan al-Ahmar now.”
Sa’ar also discusses his prospective leadership bid, saying: “I am convinced that if I win and become the leader of Likud, I will lead it to a great victory.”
He also takes a swipe at Netanyahu, saying there is “no chance to form a government, even if we go to a third election.”
The Knesset is expected to dissolve on Wednesday night, after both Netanyahu and Blue and White’s Benny Gantz failed to form a government after the inconclusive September elections. A previous election in April also failed to yield a government.
