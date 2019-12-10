NASA says core stage of next Moon rocket now ready

NASA has completed the giant rocket that will take US astronauts back to the Moon, the space agency’s head announces, pledging the mission would take place in 2024 despite being beset by delays.

The Space Launch System (SLS) is the tallest rocket ever built at a towering 212 feet (65 meters), the equivalent of a 20-story building. It is also the most powerful, designed to reach a record-breaking speed of Mach 23 before separating from its upper stage, the Orion crew capsule.

Standing before the orange behemoth at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine calls it a “very important day” for the space agency “when we get to announce core stage complete for in fact the SLS rocket.

“We are making significant progress towards achieving that Artemis 3 mission and getting our first woman, and next man to the south pole of the Moon in 2024.”

The Artemis 1 mission will likely take off by June 2020, according to the audit report. The first test will be without crew.

— AFP