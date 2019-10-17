Netanyahu offers Gantz new proposal to join ‘broad unity goverment’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is extending a new proposal to Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz to join a “broad national unity government” that includes the premier’s Likud and his religious allies.

A Likud statement says the proposal calls for swiftly approving a multi-year defense plan in light of “growing security challenges”; agreeing on a deficit target and changing “budgetary priorities” to fund increased defense spending; formulating an agreement on “critical social needs” to be funded by the state; preserving the status quo on matters of religion and state for a year; as well as Netanyahu and Gantz presenting a “joint position” on US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and annexing the Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu releases a video statement saying he called Gantz to discuss the proposal.

“This is the only government that is possible to form now and the only government that must be formed now,” he says.

“All Israeli citizens are looking around and seeing how the Middle East is changing in front of our eyes — for the worse,” Netanyahu continues. “Whoever needs to know also knows that the security challenges are growing; they’re not waiting for us.”