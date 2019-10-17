IDF downs drone along border with Gaza Strip

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
IDF downs drone along Gaza border
Israeli forces have downed a drone along the border with the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces says.
An IDF statement says the drone was near the border fence but doesn’t specify if it entered Israeli airspace.
Liberman urges Likud to focus on ‘essence’ in coalition talks, cut the spin
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman reiterates that his party won’t hold coalition talks with Likud unless they focus on “essence” and not the divvying up of ministerial portfolios.
“More than once or twice we’ve reached out to Likud in order to open negotiations and discuss essential matters,” Liberman writes on Facebook, rattling off issues such as military conscription of yeshiva students, public transportation on Shabbat and ending the government’s “surrender policy” in Gaza, among others.
“It’s incredible how much our requests have fallen on inattentive ears.”
Liberman’s comments come a week before the expiration of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s mandate to form a government. While Netanyahu can request a two-week extension, analysts have posited that President Reuven Rivlin is unlikely to agree.
“As the sand in the hourglass trickles, the level of spin by Likud is rising and whoever thinks this is the solution, is making a big mistake,” Liberman says. The Yisrael Beytenu chief appears to be referring to speculation that he could support a minority government led by the Blue and White party from the outside — which he has given no indication of considering.
Liberman campaigned on forming a national unity government between Yisrael Beytenu, Likud and Blue and White if neither of the latter parties secured enough seats together with their allies in last month’s elections to form a government.
Though neither secured a majority, Likud’s insistence on only joining a government that includes its religious allies, and Blue and White’s refusal to sit in a coalition with Netanyahu in light of his legal woes, has hampered efforts to form a unity government.
French FM in Iraq for talks on jailed jihadists in Syria
BAGHDAD — France’s top diplomat holds talks in Baghdad today about transferring foreign jihadists from northern Syria, where a Turkish offensive has triggered fears of mass jailbreaks, to be tried in Iraq.
European governments are worried that the Turkish operation will allow the escape of some of the 12,000 suspected Islamic State (IS) fighters — including thousands of foreigners — held by Syrian Kurds.
The issue is at the top of the agenda for French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in his talks with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim, President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.
Le Drian says he discussed with Iraqi leaders “the way to implement an appropriate judicial mechanism” to try French and other fighters “in the best conditions.”
The aim is for foreign jihadists to be tried in Iraqi courts while upholding certain principles of justice and respect for human rights, a French diplomatic source says.
One issue will be Iraq’s use of the death penalty, which is outlawed throughout the EU.
Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden sent officials on a technical mission to Baghdad this week to assess the situation.
Kurdish politician urges Israel to help halt Turkish offensive
A Kurdish politician in a northern Syrian city speaks to Israeli media, asking the Jewish state to help his people and saying the whole region would suffer if the Turkish operation in the Kurdish area isn’t stopped.
“We hope Israel will take action in the diplomatic arena to save the Kurdish people,” the politician, who was only named by the first Hebrew letter of his first name — Alef — tells Army Radio. “If the problems aren’t solved, the entire Middle East will be adversely affected.”
“As a result of the Turkish offensive, [Islamic State] terrorists have escaped prisons,” he adds. “If they reach countries in the region they will be ticking time bombs.”
Pence, Pompeo arrive in Turkey to push Syria ceasefire
ANKARA, Turkey — US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have arrived in Turkey to mount an improbable push for a ceasefire in Syria.
Their visit to Ankara today to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes a day after US President Donald Trump suggested the US has no stake in defending Kurdish fighters once allied against the Islamic State jihadist group.
The high-level US delegation is to warn Erdogan that Washington will escalate economic sanctions if his assault on Kurdish fighters continues. But the Turkish leader has said he would only agree to a ceasefire if Kurdish forces abandon key positions in Syria.
US officials acknowledge the odds are slim for an immediate halt to the weeklong conflict. The visit comes as Trump faces bipartisan condemnation in Washington for withdrawing American troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for the Turkish incursion.
