Trump hails suspension of Turkish offensive in Syria, credits ‘tough’ love

US President Donald Trump is hailing Turkey’s suspension of its offensive on Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria, which was announced after Vice President Mike Pence met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

In a series of tweets, Trump says the agreement couldn’t have been reached a few days ago, crediting “tough” love for making it happen.

He says “this is a great day for civilization” and that because of the ceasefire, “millions of lives will be saved.”

After meeting Erdogan, Pence said Turkey agreed to halt its incursion for five days to allow US-allied Kurdish fighters to withdraw. He also said the US would remove recently imposed sanctions on Turkey when a permanent ceasefire is reached.