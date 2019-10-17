Likud: Gantz a ‘serial refuser,’ giving into ‘dictates’ of Lapid, Liberman

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party brands Blue and White chief Benny Gantz a “serial refuser” for rejecting the premier’s latest offer to form a government.

“Gantz again surrendered to the dictates of [Blue and White No. 2 Yair] Lapid and [Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor] Liberman and became a serial refuser who is preventing the formation of a national unity government,” Likud says in a statement.

“Gantz refused the president’s proposal, refused to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, refused a meeting of the negotiating teams and is now refusing the compromise proposal of the prime minister.”

Likud goes on to claim: “Lapid-Liberman and Gantz are leading to a minority government that relies on the Arab parties and when they also don’t succeed with this they’ll bring down the country to new elections.”