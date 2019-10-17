The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Likud: Gantz a ‘serial refuser,’ giving into ‘dictates’ of Lapid, Liberman
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party brands Blue and White chief Benny Gantz a “serial refuser” for rejecting the premier’s latest offer to form a government.
“Gantz again surrendered to the dictates of [Blue and White No. 2 Yair] Lapid and [Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor] Liberman and became a serial refuser who is preventing the formation of a national unity government,” Likud says in a statement.
“Gantz refused the president’s proposal, refused to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, refused a meeting of the negotiating teams and is now refusing the compromise proposal of the prime minister.”
Likud goes on to claim: “Lapid-Liberman and Gantz are leading to a minority government that relies on the Arab parties and when they also don’t succeed with this they’ll bring down the country to new elections.”
Gantz turns down Netanyahu offer, calls for ‘liberal unity government’
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz turns down Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to form a government.
“Today I received an offer that is impossible to not refuse,” Gantz tweets.
“We’ll wait to receive the mandate from the president and we’ll start serious negotiations on forming a liberal unity government that will lead to a change and return hope to Israeli citizens,” he adds.
In a statement, Blue and White says the behavior of the “outgoing prime minister” shows his interest is “not unity but immunity.”
“He [Netanyahu] is unprepared to recognize that most Israeli citizens voted for a liberal unity government, without extremists,” the centrist party says.
“We call on Netanyahu to return the mandate to the president and enable the Blue and White chairman [Gantz] to lead the formation of a government that will fix the security and economic problems the current government created.”
Pence, Pompeo arrive for Erdogan meetings
ANKARA, Turkey — A senior US delegation arrives for meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an improbable mission to push for a ceasefire in Northern Syria.
Armored SUVs carrying US Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien entered the vast Turkish presidency complex in Ankara to meet with Erdogan.
The White House says Pence was greeted by his Turkish counterpart before entering a one-on-one meeting with Erdogan. US special envoy for Syria Ambassador James Jeffrey is serving as the American translator. A second meeting with the full delegations was to take place later this afternoon.
The US officials are expected to warn Erdogan that he will face additional economic sanctions if he doesn’t halt his assault on Kurdish forces once allied with the US in the fight against the Islamic State group.
— AP
VIDEO from Erdogan, Pence meeting
Pence and Erdogan are stiff.
“Thanks for seeing me” Pence says.
Ambassador Jeffrey addresses Erdogan in Turkish pic.twitter.com/2AtxIhQNmc
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 17, 2019
Marchers descend on Jerusalem for 64th Sukkot march
Israelis and supporters of the Jewish state from all over the world are marching in Jerusalem to mark the Sukkot holiday.
Tens of thousands of people are taking part in the Jerusalem March, now in its 64th year, and numerous streets in the center of the city are closed off for the event.
Marchers from dozens of countries wave their national flags, among them Ghana, Brazil, China, Bulgaria and the Philippines.
3 Palestinians nabbed in West Bank with explosives — Border Police
Israeli security forces have arrested three Palestinians in the West Bank for suspected terror actives, Border Police say.
The three were arrested this week in Beit Liqya, a town near Ramallah, and were in possession of explosive devices, according to a Border Police statement.
Border Police say the explosives were likely to be used for “terror purposes.”
Their remand is extended by 12 days by the Ofer Military Court.
Blue and White officials on Netanyahu offer: He wants to avoid blame for new elections
Blue and White officials are dismissing Prime Minister Netanyahu’s latest offer for the centrist party to join a “broad national unity government” that includes his Likud and religious allies.
“Netanyahu is already deep in the [third] election campaign. He’s trying to take away the blame from himself for an election campaign that we’re only setting out on because of him,” the officials are quoted saying by the Ynet news site.
Saudi Arabia, Palestinians agree to form joint business council
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia and the Palestinians agree to establish a joint economic committee and a business council, as the Palestinian Authority faces a financing gap that could top $1.8 billion.
Mahmoud Abbas’s PA has been in deep financial crisis since February when Israel froze transfers of VAT and customs duties it collects on the Palestinians’ behalf.
His administration had to impose austerity measures, cutting almost half the salaries of its employees.
Abbas, who arrived in Riyadh yesterday, met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
It adds that the leaders reached “an agreement on the establishment of a joint economic committee and on a Saudi-Palestinian business council.”
The report doesn’t elaborate further.
The announcement came days after Saudi Arabia’s soccer team played Palestine in the West Bank for the first time on Tuesday, with the Saudi side having previously refused to enter the territory as part of its boycott of Israel.
Israel’s cuts have hit hard on the Palestinian territories, already suffering unemployment of around 26 percent in the second quarter of 2019, the World Bank said last month in a report.
Israel collects around $190 million a month in customs duties levied on goods destined for Palestinian markets that transit through its ports, and it is supposed to transfer the money to the PA.
In February, Israel decided to deduct around $10 million a month from the revenues — the sum the PA pays Palestinian terrorists in Israeli jails or their families — prompting the Palestinians to refuse to take any funds at all.
— AFP
Netanyahu offers Gantz new proposal to join ‘broad unity goverment’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is extending a new proposal to Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz to join a “broad national unity government” that includes the premier’s Likud and his religious allies.
A Likud statement says the proposal calls for swiftly approving a multi-year defense plan in light of “growing security challenges”; agreeing on a deficit target and changing “budgetary priorities” to fund increased defense spending; formulating an agreement on “critical social needs” to be funded by the state; preserving the status quo on matters of religion and state for a year; as well as Netanyahu and Gantz presenting a “joint position” on US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and annexing the Jordan Valley.
Netanyahu releases a video statement saying he called Gantz to discuss the proposal.
“This is the only government that is possible to form now and the only government that must be formed now,” he says.
“All Israeli citizens are looking around and seeing how the Middle East is changing in front of our eyes — for the worse,” Netanyahu continues. “Whoever needs to know also knows that the security challenges are growing; they’re not waiting for us.”
IDF downs drone along Gaza border
Israeli forces have downed a drone along the border with the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces says.
An IDF statement says the drone was near the border fence but doesn’t specify if it entered Israeli airspace.
Liberman urges Likud to focus on ‘essence’ in coalition talks, cut the spin
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman reiterates that his party won’t hold coalition talks with Likud unless they focus on “essence” and not the divvying up of ministerial portfolios.
“More than once or twice we’ve reached out to Likud in order to open negotiations and discuss essential matters,” Liberman writes on Facebook, rattling off issues such as military conscription of yeshiva students, public transportation on Shabbat and ending the government’s “surrender policy” in Gaza, among others.
“It’s incredible how much our requests have fallen on inattentive ears.”
Liberman’s comments come a week before the expiration of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s mandate to form a government. While Netanyahu can request a two-week extension, analysts have posited that President Reuven Rivlin is unlikely to agree.
“As the sand in the hourglass trickles, the level of spin by Likud is rising and whoever thinks this is the solution, is making a big mistake,” Liberman says. The Yisrael Beytenu chief appears to be referring to speculation that he could support a minority government led by the Blue and White party from the outside — which he has given no indication of considering.
Liberman campaigned on forming a national unity government between Yisrael Beytenu, Likud and Blue and White if neither of the latter parties secured enough seats together with their allies in last month’s elections to form a government.
Though neither secured a majority, Likud’s insistence on only joining a government that includes its religious allies, and Blue and White’s refusal to sit in a coalition with Netanyahu in light of his legal woes, has hampered efforts to form a unity government.
French FM in Iraq for talks on jailed jihadists in Syria
BAGHDAD — France’s top diplomat holds talks in Baghdad today about transferring foreign jihadists from northern Syria, where a Turkish offensive has triggered fears of mass jailbreaks, to be tried in Iraq.
European governments are worried that the Turkish operation will allow the escape of some of the 12,000 suspected Islamic State (IS) fighters — including thousands of foreigners — held by Syrian Kurds.
The issue is at the top of the agenda for French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in his talks with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim, President Barham Saleh and Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.
Le Drian says he discussed with Iraqi leaders “the way to implement an appropriate judicial mechanism” to try French and other fighters “in the best conditions.”
The aim is for foreign jihadists to be tried in Iraqi courts while upholding certain principles of justice and respect for human rights, a French diplomatic source says.
One issue will be Iraq’s use of the death penalty, which is outlawed throughout the EU.
Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden sent officials on a technical mission to Baghdad this week to assess the situation.
— AFP
Kurdish politician urges Israel to help halt Turkish offensive
A Kurdish politician in a northern Syrian city speaks to Israeli media, asking the Jewish state to help his people and saying the whole region would suffer if the Turkish operation in the Kurdish area isn’t stopped.
“We hope Israel will take action in the diplomatic arena to save the Kurdish people,” the politician, who was only named by the first Hebrew letter of his first name — Alef — tells Army Radio. “If the problems aren’t solved, the entire Middle East will be adversely affected.”
“As a result of the Turkish offensive, [Islamic State] terrorists have escaped prisons,” he adds. “If they reach countries in the region they will be ticking time bombs.”
— Michael Bachner
Pence, Pompeo arrive in Turkey to push Syria ceasefire
ANKARA, Turkey — US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have arrived in Turkey to mount an improbable push for a ceasefire in Syria.
Their visit to Ankara today to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes a day after US President Donald Trump suggested the US has no stake in defending Kurdish fighters once allied against the Islamic State jihadist group.
The high-level US delegation is to warn Erdogan that Washington will escalate economic sanctions if his assault on Kurdish fighters continues. But the Turkish leader has said he would only agree to a ceasefire if Kurdish forces abandon key positions in Syria.
US officials acknowledge the odds are slim for an immediate halt to the weeklong conflict. The visit comes as Trump faces bipartisan condemnation in Washington for withdrawing American troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for the Turkish incursion.
— AP
comments