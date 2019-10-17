Kushner to visit Israel this month, meet with Gantz for first time — report

White House senior adviser and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will visit Israel later this month and hold his first official meeting with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, Channel 13 reports.

Kushner, who will reportedly be accompanied by new US peace envoy Avi Berkowitz and special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The report doesn’t specify when Kushner will visit but says he’ll arrive after October 24, the deadline Netanyahu has to form a new government. President Reuven Rivlin is widely expected to then give the mandate for assembling a coalition to Gantz.

Quoting Israeli officials, the network says Kushner’s visit will likely be aimed at taking the political temperature in Israel and assessing the chances of forming a government, with the Trump administration having said it won’t release its peace plan until there’s a new coalition in Israel.