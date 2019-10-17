EU leaders endorse Brexit deal, send to UK

BRUSSELS — European leaders have unanimously endorsed the Brexit deal, formally sending it to the British Parliament for ratification.

The European Council president’s office announces in a tweet that the leaders had endorsed a statement on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

The leaders invite the EU’s institutions to take steps to ensure the agreement can start on November 1, but emphasize that they want “as close as possible a partnership with the United Kingdom in the future.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to take the country out of the EU on October 31 and said Thursday’s agreement means no new delay is necessary.

He still needs parliament to agree, though, and a previous deal was rejected three times. His political rivals and some crucial allies have said they won’t back this latest agreement, putting its future in doubt.

