Kurdish politician urges Israel to help halt Turkish offensive

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman reiterates that his party won’t hold coalition talks with Likud unless they focus on “essence” and not the divvying up of ministerial portfolios.

“More than once or twice we’ve reached out to Likud in order to open negotiations and discuss essential matters,” Liberman writes on Facebook, rattling off issues such as military conscription of yeshiva students, public transportation on Shabbat and ending the government’s “surrender policy” in Gaza, among others.

“It’s incredible how much our requests have fallen on inattentive ears.”

Liberman’s comments come a week before the expiration of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s mandate to form a government. While Netanyahu can request a two-week extension, analysts have posited that President Reuven Rivlin is unlikely to agree.

“As the sand in the hourglass trickles, the level of spin by Likud is rising and whoever thinks this is the solution, is making a big mistake,” Liberman says. The Yisrael Beytenu chief appears to be referring to speculation that he could support a minority government led by the Blue and White party from the outside — which he has given no indication of considering.

Liberman campaigned on forming a national unity government between Yisrael Beytenu, Likud and Blue and White if neither of the latter parties secured enough seats together with their allies in last month’s elections to form a government.

Though neither secured a majority, Likud’s insistence on only joining a government that includes its religious allies, and Blue and White’s refusal to sit in a coalition with Netanyahu in light of his legal woes, has hampered efforts to form a unity government.