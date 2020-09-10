Norway remands custody of suspect linked to 1982 Paris attack

Norway on Thursday detained a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighborhood in Paris that left six people dead and 22 injured, pending a decision on his extradition to France, a court says.

Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, who has been living in Norway since 1991 and became a citizen in 1997, is being remanded in custody by an Oslo court after he was arrested on Wednesday following a French extradition request.

On August 9, 1982, a group — three men according to the European arrest warrant issued by France — threw a grenade into the Jo Goldenberg restaurant in a historically Jewish quarter of Paris, then opened fire inside the establishment and on passers-by.

The attack has been attributed to the Abu Nidal Organization, which splintered from the militant Palestinian Fatah group.

