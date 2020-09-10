Ministers debate nationwide Rosh Hashanah lockdown as virus cases climb

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Asian football cup canceled, Champions League further delayed due to virus
Asia’s soccer body cancels this year’s AFC Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic — and also announces further delays to Champions League matches in what it said were “tough times” for the sport.
The Asian Football Confederation had hoped to restart its long-delayed Cup competition next month in four host countries, but following a meeting of the executive committee they blew the whistle on the plans.
“These are tough times for everyone connected with football — and sport in general,” says AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa.
Officials also say some matches in the Champions League — the region’s showpiece tournament, which resumes next week in Qatar — would be further delayed.
— AFP
Minister visits family of slain Bedouin man, promises compensation
Visiting the relatives of a Bedouin teacher shot dead by police in 2017, Economy Minister Amir Peretz apologizes on behalf of the government for branding him a terrorist, and promises to form a team that will decide on compensation for the family.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly apologized on Tuesday night for the Israeli government’s claim that Yaqoub Abu al-Qia’an — fatally shot by police during the demolition of his home — was a terrorist. The apology came a day after a TV report accused police and prosecutors of a cover-up in various cases, including this one, to avoid tarnishing their name while investigating Netanyahu.
Peretz says he welcomes Netanyahu’s apology, as well as President Reuven Rivlin’s, but distances himself from the premier’s accusations that police and prosecutors only called Abu al-Qia’an a terrorist to harm Netanyahu.
“These are two very different things, and we mustn’t allow them to be linked because that will only harm the message,” Peretz says. “This incident should be used to foster coexistence and mutual recognition between the entire Israeli society and the Arab community in general, and the Bedouin community in particular.”
Coronavirus cabinet meeting begins
The so-called coronavirus cabinet, made of various ministers and government officials, is currently meeting in Jerusalem to discuss the possibility of imposing a nationwide lockdown over the Rosh Hashanah festival next week.
Congress questions sale of US residence in Israel to Adelson
The State Department has informally confirmed to Congress that Republican super-donor Sheldon Adelson is the buyer of the US ambassador’s official residence in Israel, a congressional aide tells The Associated Press.
Lawmakers in the House and Senate are now looking into whether the deal complied with regulations.
The US Embassy in Israel announced the deal this week — a sale that is meant to cement President Donald Trump’s controversial move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But the embassy refused to identify the buyer or disclose the sale price of the sprawling beachfront compound in the upscale Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya.
The Israeli business newspaper Globes has identified the buyer as Adelson, a strong supporter of both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It said the price was over $80 million, making it the most expensive residential real-estate transaction in Israeli history. Representatives for Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate, did not respond to messages seeking comment.
A congressional aide says the State Department has confirmed public reports of the sale to Adelson. The aide says the “biggest question” now is how much rent will be paid by US taxpayers while Friedman remains at the property. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information.
— AP
Russia slams ‘unacceptable’ US claims over Navalny
Russia condemns a US statement that senior Russian officials may have been behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner fell ill last month after boarding a plane and was treated in Siberia before medical evacuation to Germany, where doctors said he was poisoned.
“We consider unacceptable any direct or indirect suggestions that Russian officials were involved in this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says, responding to claims made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it was likely senior Russian officials ordered the poisoning of the top Kremlin critic with Novichok nerve agent.
“I think people all around the world see this kind of activity for what it is,” Pompeo said in a radio interview on Wednesday.
Peskov says that Russia had “an interest in finding the reasons for what happened” to Navalny.
— AFP
Ministers debate nationwide Rosh Hashanah lockdown
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers reportedly in favor of imposing a nationwide lockdown are meeting in Jerusalem with Israel’s virus czar Ronni Gamzu before a full meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet.
According to the Ynet news site, Gazmu told the ministers that a lockdown over the upcoming Rosh Hashanah festival was “a necessity.”
The cornavirus cabinet is set to meet this afternoon.
