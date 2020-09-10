Asian football cup canceled, Champions League further delayed due to virus

Asia’s soccer body cancels this year’s AFC Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic — and also announces further delays to Champions League matches in what it said were “tough times” for the sport.

The Asian Football Confederation had hoped to restart its long-delayed Cup competition next month in four host countries, but following a meeting of the executive committee they blew the whistle on the plans.

“These are tough times for everyone connected with football — and sport in general,” says AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa.

Officials also say some matches in the Champions League — the region’s showpiece tournament, which resumes next week in Qatar — would be further delayed.

