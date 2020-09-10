The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
EU court consultant says countries should not be allowed to ban kosher and halal meat
The advocate general of the Court of Justice of the European Union advises the court to prohibit governments from banning kosher and halal slaughter.
The advice by Gerard Hogan is “an important development that could spell the end of attempts to ban shechitah in the entire European Union,” Hans Knoop, a spokesperson for the Forum of Jewish Organizations in Belgium, tells the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, using the Hebrew word for ritual slaughter.
Shechitah,which involves slashing the animal’s throat with a very sharp knife, and the Muslim variant, Dbiha, preclude stunning the animal before the slaughter. Animal welfare activists find this cruel. Opponents of Muslim immigration and of Jewish presence in Europe also protest ritual slaughter, sometimes citing animal welfare arguments.
The Luxembourg-based court “should find that Member States are not permitted to adopt rules” […] for a prohibition of the slaughter of animals without stunning,” Hogan says, responding to a lawsuit last year by several Jewish groups from Belgium after two of the three autonomous states that make up the federal kingdom of Belgium banning slaughter without stunning.
— JTA
20 virus patients were at anti-government demonstrations in last month — report
At least twenty coronavirus patients are known to have attended anti-government demonstrations over the past month, the Health Ministry ha determined, although it is not known whether they became infected at the rallies or had passed on the virus to other protesters, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have repeatedly urged that the weekly mass rallies, which have in some cases been attended by more than 10,000 people, be banned or at least severely limited due to concerns they could become a hive of virus infections.
The first official figures on virus patients known to have attended demonstrations found that at least 20 were at anti-government rallies over the past month and at least 55 over the past three months, the Kan report says, stressing that the figures are only partial statistics.
UN calls for ‘quantum leap’ in funding for virus fight
The United Nations is calling for an immediate “quantum leap” in funding for global programs to combat the coronavirus and restore prosperity.
“Either we stand together or we will be doomed,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tells a virtual meeting of the ACT-Accelerator, calling the virus the “number one global security threat.”
Guterres urges countries to find $15 billion over the next three months to fund the ACT-Accelerator program, a global collaboration to hunt for a vaccine and treatments led by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO).
“We need a quantum leap in funding to increase the chances of a global solution to get the world moving, working and prospering again,” he says.
— with AFP
Russia vaccine study data ‘highly unlikely’ to be correct — experts
The Lancet medical journal says it has asked authors of a study on a potential Russian COVID-19 vaccine for clarifications after their research came under scrutiny.
Russia announced last month that its vaccine, named “Sputnik V” after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957, had already received approval. This raised concerns among Western scientists over a lack of safety data, with some warning that moving too quickly on a vaccine could be dangerous.
Russian researchers published their trial findings last week in the Lancet, meaning their research had undergone review from a selection of their peers.
It said that the vaccine had proven to be “safe and well-tolerated” among a few dozen volunteers.
However an open letter signed this week by more than 30 Europe-based experts cast doubt on the findings, pointing towards “potential data inconsistencies.”
The researchers identified what they said appeared to be a number of duplications in figures presented and concluded that the data within the study was “highly unlikely” to be correct.
— AFP
Liberman, other Yisrael Beytenu MKs enter quarantine
Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman and party MKs Yevgeny Soba and Oded Forer enter quarantine until September 22 due to having met earlier this week with Shomrom Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Finance minister said to oppose lockdown in coronavirus cabinet
Finance Minister Israel Katz and other Treasury officials tell the coronavirus cabinet that they oppose imposing a nationwide lockdown due to the damage it will cause to the economy, Channel 12 news reports.
Ministers are currently meeting to discuss restrictions to be put in place over the upcoming Jewish festivals.
Coronavirus czar recommends wide-ranging restrictions over High Holidays
Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu is reportedly recommending to government ministers that Israel introduce a series of wide-ranging restrictions over the upcoming period of Jewish festivals in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.
According to the recommendations currently being presented to the so-called coronavirus cabinet, Israelis would be limited to their city of residence for each festival — Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and the first and last days of Succot — from the day before until the day after each one, Ynet reports. Public gatherings within cities would also be banned.
During the entire period, which lasts from next week through the first 10 days \ of October, there would be no school across the country and the commercial workforce would be limited to 30-50 percent, according to the report.
In addition, for two weeks after the holiday period, only children in fourth grade and below would attend school and public gatherings would be limited in certain cities.
Asian football cup canceled, Champions League further delayed due to virus
Asia’s soccer body cancels this year’s AFC Cup because of the coronavirus pandemic — and also announces further delays to Champions League matches in what it said were “tough times” for the sport.
The Asian Football Confederation had hoped to restart its long-delayed Cup competition next month in four host countries, but following a meeting of the executive committee they blew the whistle on the plans.
“These are tough times for everyone connected with football — and sport in general,” says AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim al-Khalifa.
Officials also say some matches in the Champions League — the region’s showpiece tournament, which resumes next week in Qatar — would be further delayed.
— AFP
Minister visits family of slain Bedouin man, promises compensation
Visiting the relatives of a Bedouin teacher shot dead by police in 2017, Economy Minister Amir Peretz apologizes on behalf of the government for branding him a terrorist, and promises to form a team that will decide on compensation for the family.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly apologized on Tuesday night for the Israeli government’s claim that Yaqoub Abu al-Qia’an — fatally shot by police during the demolition of his home — was a terrorist. The apology came a day after a TV report accused police and prosecutors of a cover-up in various cases, including this one, to avoid tarnishing their name while investigating Netanyahu.
Peretz says he welcomes Netanyahu’s apology, as well as President Reuven Rivlin’s, but distances himself from the premier’s accusations that police and prosecutors only called Abu al-Qia’an a terrorist to harm Netanyahu.
“These are two very different things, and we mustn’t allow them to be linked because that will only harm the message,” Peretz says. “This incident should be used to foster coexistence and mutual recognition between the entire Israeli society and the Arab community in general, and the Bedouin community in particular.”
Coronavirus cabinet meeting begins
The so-called coronavirus cabinet, made of various ministers and government officials, is currently meeting in Jerusalem to discuss the possibility of imposing a nationwide lockdown over the Rosh Hashanah festival next week.
Congress questions sale of US residence in Israel to Adelson
The State Department has informally confirmed to Congress that Republican super-donor Sheldon Adelson is the buyer of the US ambassador’s official residence in Israel, a congressional aide tells The Associated Press.
Lawmakers in the House and Senate are now looking into whether the deal complied with regulations.
The US Embassy in Israel announced the deal this week — a sale that is meant to cement President Donald Trump’s controversial move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But the embassy refused to identify the buyer or disclose the sale price of the sprawling beachfront compound in the upscale Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya.
The Israeli business newspaper Globes has identified the buyer as Adelson, a strong supporter of both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It said the price was over $80 million, making it the most expensive residential real-estate transaction in Israeli history. Representatives for Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate, did not respond to messages seeking comment.
A congressional aide says the State Department has confirmed public reports of the sale to Adelson. The aide says the “biggest question” now is how much rent will be paid by US taxpayers while Friedman remains at the property. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information.
— AP
Russia slams ‘unacceptable’ US claims over Navalny
Russia condemns a US statement that senior Russian officials may have been behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner fell ill last month after boarding a plane and was treated in Siberia before medical evacuation to Germany, where doctors said he was poisoned.
“We consider unacceptable any direct or indirect suggestions that Russian officials were involved in this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says, responding to claims made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it was likely senior Russian officials ordered the poisoning of the top Kremlin critic with Novichok nerve agent.
“I think people all around the world see this kind of activity for what it is,” Pompeo said in a radio interview on Wednesday.
Peskov says that Russia had “an interest in finding the reasons for what happened” to Navalny.
— AFP
Ministers debate nationwide Rosh Hashanah lockdown
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers reportedly in favor of imposing a nationwide lockdown are meeting in Jerusalem with Israel’s virus czar Ronni Gamzu before a full meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet.
According to the Ynet news site, Gazmu told the ministers that a lockdown over the upcoming Rosh Hashanah festival was “a necessity.”
The cornavirus cabinet is set to meet this afternoon.
