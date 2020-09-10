Finance minister said to oppose lockdown in coronavirus cabinet

Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu is reportedly recommending to government ministers that Israel introduce a series of wide-ranging restrictions over the upcoming period of Jewish festivals in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

According to the recommendations currently being presented to the so-called coronavirus cabinet, Israelis would be limited to their city of residence for each festival — Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and the first and last days of Succot — from the day before until the day after each one, Ynet reports. Public gatherings within cities would also be banned.

During the entire period, which lasts from next week through the first 10 days \ of October, there would be no school across the country and the commercial workforce would be limited to 30-50 percent, according to the report.

In addition, for two weeks after the holiday period, only children in fourth grade and below would attend school and public gatherings would be limited in certain cities.