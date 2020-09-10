UN calls for ‘quantum leap’ in funding for virus fight

The United Nations is calling for an immediate “quantum leap” in funding for global programs to combat the coronavirus and restore prosperity.

“Either we stand together or we will be doomed,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tells a virtual meeting of the ACT-Accelerator, calling the virus the “number one global security threat.”

Guterres urges countries to find $15 billion over the next three months to fund the ACT-Accelerator program, a global collaboration to hunt for a vaccine and treatments led by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO).

“We need a quantum leap in funding to increase the chances of a global solution to get the world moving, working and prospering again,” he says.

— with AFP