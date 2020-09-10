20 virus patients were at anti-government demonstrations in last month — report

At least twenty coronavirus patients are known to have attended anti-government demonstrations over the past month, the Health Ministry ha determined, although it is not known whether they became infected at the rallies or had passed on the virus to other protesters, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have repeatedly urged that the weekly mass rallies, which have in some cases been attended by more than 10,000 people, be banned or at least severely limited due to concerns they could become a hive of virus infections.

The first official figures on virus patients known to have attended demonstrations found that at least 20 were at anti-government rallies over the past month and at least 55 over the past three months, the Kan report says, stressing that the figures are only partial statistics.