UAE sounds warning after virus cases jump five-fold

The Health Ministry announces that a total of 4,013 new coronavirus cases have been recorded since yesterday night, a new record and the first time that daily cases have passed the 4,000 mark.

The ministry says that the death toll from the virus has risen to 1,075, up 23 from yesterday — also a new daily record.

In total, there have been 144, 267 cases of coronavirus in Israel.

The number of patients in serious condition has spiked to 488, with 143 of them on ventilators, matching a record high.