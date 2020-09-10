Congress questions sale of US residence in Israel to Adelson

The State Department has informally confirmed to Congress that Republican super-donor Sheldon Adelson is the buyer of the US ambassador’s official residence in Israel, a congressional aide tells The Associated Press.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate are now looking into whether the deal complied with regulations.

The US Embassy in Israel announced the deal this week — a sale that is meant to cement President Donald Trump’s controversial move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But the embassy refused to identify the buyer or disclose the sale price of the sprawling beachfront compound in the upscale Tel Aviv suburb of Herzliya.

The Israeli business newspaper Globes has identified the buyer as Adelson, a strong supporter of both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It said the price was over $80 million, making it the most expensive residential real-estate transaction in Israeli history. Representatives for Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

A congressional aide says the State Department has confirmed public reports of the sale to Adelson. The aide says the “biggest question” now is how much rent will be paid by US taxpayers while Friedman remains at the property. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information.

— AP