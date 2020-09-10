Russia slams ‘unacceptable’ US claims over Navalny
Ministers debate nationwide Rosh Hashanah lockdown as virus cases climb

In meeting with PM before full coronavirus cabinet, Israel’s pandemic czar says lockdown restrictions ‘a necessity’

By TOI staff Today, 2:07 pm 0 Edit
In this September 8, 2020, photo, an Israeli border policeman sets up a barrier as ultra-Orthodox Jews wearing face masks during the coronavirus pandemic wait to cross the street during an overnight curfew in Beit Shemesh (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.

2:16 pm

Russia slams ‘unacceptable’ US claims over Navalny

Russia condemns a US statement that senior Russian officials may have been behind the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner fell ill last month after boarding a plane and was treated in Siberia before medical evacuation to Germany, where doctors said he was poisoned.

“We consider unacceptable any direct or indirect suggestions that Russian officials were involved in this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says, responding to claims made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it was likely senior Russian officials ordered the poisoning of the top Kremlin critic with Novichok nerve agent.

“I think people all around the world see this kind of activity for what it is,” Pompeo said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Peskov says that Russia had “an interest in finding the reasons for what happened” to Navalny.

— AFP

2:08 pm

Ministers debate nationwide Rosh Hashanah lockdown

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers reportedly in favor of imposing a nationwide lockdown are meeting in Jerusalem with Israel’s virus czar Ronni Gamzu before a full meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet.

According to the Ynet news site, Gazmu told the ministers that a lockdown over the upcoming Rosh Hashanah festival was “a necessity.”

The cornavirus cabinet is set to meet this afternoon.

