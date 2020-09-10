Netanyahu: Hospital heads raised ‘red flag,’ said action must be taken now

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the heads of Israel’s hospitals have advised the co-called coronavirus cabinet to take drastic and immediate action to stem the high rates of infection before medical centers are overwhelmed.

In a statement sent during a meeting of the ministerial committee, Netanyahu says that Israel’s coronavirus czar “Prof. Gamzu and the heads of the hospitals came to the coronavirus cabinet today and waved a red flag.”

“They said that although the number of serious patients in Israel is still relatively low, it can change in an instant, then the hospitals will not be able to treat them and there will be many serious [cases] and many dead,” he says, shortly after the Health Ministry announced that Israel had seen over 4,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

“They say that action must be taken,” Netanyahu continues, “but we must take action carefully, not recklessly, so it takes many hours, and on the other hand [we must make a decision] early enough so that we can all get organized for the holidays.”