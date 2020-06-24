PA prime minister at protest: Small-scale annexation just as bad

The police have released a video showing the moment a car driven by a Palestinian man plowed into a checkpoint near Jerusalem Tuesday, seeking to counter claims that Israeli forces shot and killed him for no reason.

In the video, the car slowly moves toward the checkpoint before suddenly speeding up and swerving into a booth. The driver, Ahmad Erekat, then exits the car and is immediately shot and killed.

“He waited for a good moment, turned from the center of the lane to get a better angle to hurt the officer and then accelerated, turning his car 90 degrees and lunged wildly at the troops,” a police statement says.

One Border Police officer was lightly injured in the incident.

Border Police footage of Ahmad Erekat's vehicle plowing into an Israeli officer at a checkpoint outside Abu Dis yesterday before he got out of the car and was shot by other cops at the scene pic.twitter.com/6jZLgeDljb — Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) June 24, 2020

It is not clear from the video if Erekat posed a threat after crashing his car. Police did not say any weapon was found on him.

Relatives, including senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat, had said he was rushing to pick up his mom and sister ahead of a family wedding, and was himself set to get married in a month, rebuffing claims that the attack had been deliberate.

Earlier Wednesday, Saeb Erekat called for an international probe of the incident.