Phone tracking law set to advance as Blue and White said to overcome qualms

Residents of Elad are annoyed that they have been placed under partial lockdown and think the move may be based on the city’s ultra-Orthodox character, the Ynet news site reports.

According to residents, the decision to name the city a restricted zone, which means that barring certain specific reasons, people cannot enter or exit, is only hurting people and not actually helping cut down on virus cases.

Most entrances to the city have been closed and a police checkpoint is stopping cars at the one remaining open. The report notes that only one bus station at the entrance to the city is allowed to operate, meaning that anyone who needs to leave to work has to crowd there.

“This is not a real lockdown, you can enter, you can do whatever, this lockdown just hurts businesses and people and nobody cares,” one resident says.