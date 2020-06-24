Blue and White said to agree to back Shin Bet phone tracking law

The Blue and White Party has agreed to back controversial legislation allowing the Shin Bet to track civilians’ phones in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to several reports in Hebrew-language media.

The measure, which is opposed by Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman, could be introduced to the Knesset as early as today, according to the reports.

Some ministers had opposed the measure, which is being championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, because of privacy concerns. However, ministers were reportedly swayed by rising infection numbers, which are on pace to overtake the height of the first wave of the virus in a matter of days.