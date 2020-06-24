Envoy to UN: Israel has right to annex, world backing wrong horse

At the UN Security Council, Israeli ambassador Danny Danon defends Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank, and accuses the international community of allowing the Palestinians to continually refuse to accept a Jewish state.

“Some in the international community choose to reward the Palestinians’ rejectionism and ignore reality,” he says.

“There is a strong and undeniable connection between the Jewish people and their historic homeland of Judea and Samaria,” Danon says. “Should Israel decide to extend its sovereignty, it would be doing so with respect to areas over which it has always maintained a legitimate historical and legal claim.”

“The discussion over the extension of Israeli sovereignty to certain areas in Judea and Samaria does not stand in the way of peace. What stands in the way of peace is Palestinian rejectionism and the encouragement that they get from some in the international community,” he concludes.