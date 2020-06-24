FM Ashkenazi says Israel won’t annex Jordan Valley — report

Yesh Atid-Telem leader Yair Lapid has been trying to evade the Shin Bet security detail provided to him in his role as opposition leader, Channel 12 news reports.

According to the network, the Shin Bet has complained Lapid won’t provide the security service with his schedule or let it know where he intends to go and when, forcing bodyguards to wait outside his home and trail after him when he leaves.

Lapid reportedly asked the security service to stop providing him with guards, with his request sent to the ministerial committee for the Shin Bet, which is controlled by the Likud and Blue and White parties.

The report says while ministers were initially inclined to grant his request, they decided to turn it down, with ministers concerned it could provide Lapid with further ammunition to criticize Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz over their state-funded security details.

“Shin Bet officers are wonderful people who protect all our lives. The only troubling thing in this story is the mixing of petty politics with matters of this type,” Lapid’s office says in response.