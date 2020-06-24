Russia marks delayed Victory Day with Red Square parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hailing the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus.

The parade is usually held May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, but was postponed until Wednesday due to the pandemic. But the timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event — the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the Nazis’ defeat.

“It is impossible to imagine what would have happened to the world if the Red Army did not stand up to its defense,” Putin says in an address to the parade.

Some 14,000 soldiers take part in the parade, including units from several former Soviet republics and from Mongolia and Serbia.

Attending the event is Yaakov Livneh, Israel’s top diplomatic official in Russia, who notes in a statement that his father was an officer in the Red Army during World War II. “1.5 million Jews fought in all of the allied armies and were party to the defeat of the Nazi monster and the liberation of the death camps,” he says.

