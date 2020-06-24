The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
IMF says world economy will shrink by almost 5%
The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago.
The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9 percent this year, significantly worse than the 3% drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. It would be the worst annual contraction since immediately after World War II.
For the United States, the IMF predicts that the nation’s gross domestic product — the value of all goods and services produced in the United States — will plummet 8% this year, even more than its April estimate of a 5.9% drop. This, too, would be the worst such annual decline since the US economy demobilized in the aftermath of World War II.
In the Middle East, it predicts a contraction of 4.7% this year.
— AP
Police release video showing driver in Tuesday attack swerve into cop
The police have released a video showing the moment a car driven by a Palestinian man plowed into a checkpoint near Jerusalem Tuesday, seeking to counter claims that Israeli forces shot and killed him for no reason.
In the video, the car slowly moves toward the checkpoint before suddenly speeding up and swerving into a booth. The driver, Ahmad Erekat, then exits the car and is immediately shot and killed.
“He waited for a good moment, turned from the center of the lane to get a better angle to hurt the officer and then accelerated, turning his car 90 degrees and lunged wildly at the troops,” a police statement says.
One Border Police officer was lightly injured in the incident.
Border Police footage of Ahmad Erekat's vehicle plowing into an Israeli officer at a checkpoint outside Abu Dis yesterday before he got out of the car and was shot by other cops at the scene pic.twitter.com/6jZLgeDljb
— Jacob Magid (@JacobMagid) June 24, 2020
It is not clear from the video if Erekat posed a threat after crashing his car. Police did not say any weapon was found on him.
Relatives, including senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat, had said he was rushing to pick up his mom and sister ahead of a family wedding, and was himself set to get married in a month, rebuffing claims that the attack had been deliberate.
Earlier Wednesday, Saeb Erekat called for an international probe of the incident.
Can we have an international investigation team , for Eyad Halaq and Ahmed Erakat نطالب بلجنة تحقيق دوليةًللتحقيق باعدام اياد الحلاق واحمد عريقات.هذه المأسي يجب ان انتهى . This tragedy must come to an end. المساءلة ، accountability . We have witnesses in both murders . لدينا شهود
— Dr. Saeb Erakat الدكتور صائب عريقات (@ErakatSaeb) June 24, 2020
Government speeds Shin Bet tracking law to Knesset for approval
The Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement that government ministers voted unanimously to immediately advance a law that would allow “digital means to locate an infection chain.”
The controversial law will allow the Shin Bet to use phone tracking technology to trace those found to be carrying the virus.
It says the law will be brought to the Knesset today.
Palestinian given four life sentences for deadly 2018 shooting attacks
A Palestinian man convicted of murder in a pair of December 2018 terror attacks is sentenced by the Ofer Military Court to four life sentences.
Asem Barghouti was convicted in November for his role in a shooting attack on a bus stop near the Givat Assaf outpost that left two soldiers dead and another attack near the Ofra settlement that led to the death of a yet-unborn baby. Several others were injured in both attacks.
Barghouti was arrested in January 2019 following a nearly month-long manhunt, while his brother Salih was killed by Israeli troops during an attempted arrest in December 2018.
— Alex Fulbright
Jerusalem might not hang Pride flags this year — report
A day after a Jerusalem city council member forced the US Embassy to remove an LGBT pride banner, a new battle is shaping up over whether the city will hoist pride flags this month, Army Radio reports.
Arieh King, the far-right councilman, says because there is no approved Pride parade this year, and any such event would be a protest, the city should not show support by hanging flags.
Three other council members, Yosi Havilo, Laura Wharton and Fleur Hassan Nahoum, tell Mayor Moshe Lion that they will not agree to a lack of flags.
The largely traditional city has hung rainbow Pride flags on streets near the route of the parade every year since 2005.
Restrictions peeve locked-down Elad
Residents of Elad are annoyed that they have been placed under partial lockdown and think the move may be based on the city’s ultra-Orthodox character, the Ynet news site reports.
According to residents, the decision to name the city a restricted zone, which means that barring certain specific reasons, people cannot enter or exit, is only hurting people and not actually helping cut down on virus cases.
Most entrances to the city have been closed and a police checkpoint is stopping cars at the one remaining open. The report notes that only one bus station at the entrance to the city is allowed to operate, meaning that anyone who needs to leave to work has to crowd there.
“This is not a real lockdown, you can enter, you can do whatever, this lockdown just hurts businesses and people and nobody cares,” one resident says.
Russia marks delayed Victory Day with Red Square parade
Russian President Vladimir Putin is hailing the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus.
The parade is usually held May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, but was postponed until Wednesday due to the pandemic. But the timing allowed Russia to mark another significant war-era event — the 75th anniversary of the Red Square parade by troops returning home after the Nazis’ defeat.
“It is impossible to imagine what would have happened to the world if the Red Army did not stand up to its defense,” Putin says in an address to the parade.
Some 14,000 soldiers take part in the parade, including units from several former Soviet republics and from Mongolia and Serbia.
Attending the event is Yaakov Livneh, Israel’s top diplomatic official in Russia, who notes in a statement that his father was an officer in the Red Army during World War II. “1.5 million Jews fought in all of the allied armies and were party to the defeat of the Nazi monster and the liberation of the death camps,” he says.
— with AP
Blue and White said to agree to back Shin Bet phone tracking law
The Blue and White Party has agreed to back controversial legislation allowing the Shin Bet to track civilians’ phones in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to several reports in Hebrew-language media.
The measure, which is opposed by Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman, could be introduced to the Knesset as early as today, according to the reports.
Some ministers had opposed the measure, which is being championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, because of privacy concerns. However, ministers were reportedly swayed by rising infection numbers, which are on pace to overtake the height of the first wave of the virus in a matter of days.
