Appeals court orders case against Flynn be dropped

A federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department’s decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

It is a big win for the Justice Department as Democrats question whether it has become too politicized and Attorney General William Barr too quick to side with the president.

The House is holding a hearing Wednesday on the topic.

The decision also avoids a protracted court fight that would have delved deeper into the reasoning for the department’s extraordinary dismissal request.

Trump tweets just moments after the ruling became public: “Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments Request to Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn.”

Great! Appeals Court Upholds Justice Departments Request To Drop Criminal Case Against General Michael Flynn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

— AP